Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Updated

Supermarket bans 13-year-old for life following theft and reports of anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 10:50 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 17 April 2019

Swaffham town centre where a 13-year-old boy has been banned from a supermarket for life. Picture: IAN BURT

Swaffham town centre where a 13-year-old boy has been banned from a supermarket for life. Picture: IAN BURT

Archant © 2009

A 13-year-old boy has been banned for life from a Norfolk supermarket following theft and anti-social behaviour.

It comes after a 999 call to Norfolk police on Monday, April 15 when a pair of school-aged boys were seen causing damage by spray painting a wall while on the roof of an unoccupied building in Swaffham town centre.

The youths had left the area by the time officers arrived at the scene.

The next day, at around 2.30pm, officers were alerted again during a routine foot patrol that the two boys were on the building's rooftop once more.

Attending officer PC Adam Wengrow said: “The owner of the building managed to get photos of the boys as they ran off and emailed them to police.

“When police attended on April 16, following the 999 call, again there was no trace of the males and no further damage.”

Then at 7.40pm, the pair who were believed to be the same boys from the photograph were spotted by officers .

Mr Wengrow said: “One of the boys, aged 13, was searched again only for items used to cause criminal damage, but when he opened his bag, he showed me two bottles of WKD. It's not a drink for a 13-year-old.

“I asked him how he got those and he broke down in tears and told me he had just stolen them from a local supermarket.

“We went and spoke to the supermarket, who were happy the items were recovered.

“The outcome was decided with a community resolution due to the boy's age.”

The stolen items were returned to the store for re-sale and the boy was banned for life from the supermarket.

“We hope that now have the message out to the children that playing on the roofs of buildings is not acceptable and can be very dangerous,” he said.

“It's also a nuisance to the owners.

“We ask that if children are to be out in Swaffham, they stay safe and away from roof tops.

“There are plenty of parks and grasslands that are suitable for gathering.”

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

‘Ill and disruptive’ rail passenger causes services to be altered

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been disrupted due to a passenger. Picture: ARCHANT

Documentary featuring double Suffolk murder airs on national TV

The police investigation into the murders of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Weybread in 2016. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Police stop lorry transporting abnormal load without permit on Acle Straight

Norfolk police stopped a vehicle on the Acle Straight on Tuesday (April 16). The driver did not have the necessary paperwork for transporting a caravan.

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

Did William Shakepeare write those plays?

A Midsummer Night's Dream is set in Athens but it could just as well have been Thetford Forest... Picture: The Pantaloons

Hospice campaign off to a roaring start but more donations needed

Lady Bacon speaking at the launch of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, John Innes Conference Centre, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists