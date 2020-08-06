Search

Boy, 16, admits Class A drugs offences

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 August 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A teenager is to be sentenced later this year having admitted class A drugs offences.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday having been charged with five drugs offences.

He admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs of class A, namely diamorphine and cocaine, with intent to supply to another between December 13 2019 and March 4 2020.

He also admitted possession of diamorphine and cocaine, with intent to supply to another on March 3 2020.

In addition the defendant pleaded guilty to an offence of possession of a class B drug, namely cannabis, on March 3 2020.

Philip Farr, prosecuting, said it was plain the defendant was a young man who had been recruited by others.

The teen, who was represented by John Morgans, will be sentenced on October 8.

