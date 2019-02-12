Boy, 14, to appear in court over knifepoint robbery in Norwich

New Botolph Street, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

A 14-year-old boy arrested in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Norwich is due to appear in court later this month.

Police were called to New Botolph Street, near Anglia Square, on Saturday, September 8 last year following reports of a robbery.

Four officers, all carrying tasers, were sent to the scene after the victim, who is believed to be 15, was robbed at about 6.45pm.

A boy, 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, arrested in connection with the knifepoint robbery has been summoned to court for offences of robbery and possession of a knife.

He will appear at Norwich Youth Court on Tuesday, February 19.

Figures published last year revealed knife crime in Norfolk has shot up since 2013

Norfolk Constabulary recorded 269 crimes in which knives were used between October 2016 and September 2017, an increase of 186pc on the same period in 2012-13.