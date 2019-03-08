Schoolboy, 13, 'pushed to the ground' during robbery

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage boy was pushed over with his mobile phone being stolen during a robbery.

Police are appealing for information after the robbery took place in Lowestoft about 3.45pm on Wednesday, September 4.

A 13-year-old boy was walking home from school, and was using his mobile phone, when he was approached by a man in his 20s at the junction of Harris Avenue with the A47.

The teenager was close to Ormiston Denes Academy when the man approached him and asked to use his phone to call someone.

A police spokesman said: "The victim refused and the offender then grabbed his arm and took the phone out of the pocket, pushing the victim to the ground."

The man stole the phone before running down an alleyway nearby.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has knowledge of it or has dashcam footage should contact Lowestoft CID on 101 quoting crime reference 37/53385/19 or email Matthew.Rogers@suffolk.pnn.police.uk