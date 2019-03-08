Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after knives were found at a Norfolk High School.

Police are investigating after a pupil from North Walsham High School was found in possession of two knives on Wednesday afternoon (July 17).

A spokesman said the matter was reported to police shortly after 3pm on July 17 by the school and three pupils have been spoken to by officers in connection with the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing and on Thursday afternoon (July 18) a 12-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at Aylsham.

Neil Powell, headteacher at North Walsham High School, said: "The school is investigating a behaviour incident that was reported by us to Norfolk Police on Wednesday afternoon.

"The police are now dealing with this matter in liaison with the school and parents and we have nothing further to say at this time."