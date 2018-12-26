Search

Advanced search

‘Shocking speeds’ - driver caught at 105mph on A11

26 December, 2018 - 16:31
A driver was stopped after speeding at 105mph on the A11. Picture: South Norfolk Police

A driver was stopped after speeding at 105mph on the A11. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Archant

A police sergeant has described some of the speeds seen on the A11 on Boxing Day as ‘shocking’.

Around 1pm a driver was reported by police, having been pulled over when they were clocked driving at 104mph.

But shortly afterwards, South Norfolk Police stopped another driver on the A11, this time at 105mph.

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said they were “shocking speeds”.

Both drivers provided negative breath tests for alcohol.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

A car was stuck by a rock thrown from a bridge on the A14 between Stowmarket and Needham Market. Bridge number 174.9.

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

AN RAF Tornado has a near miss with a drone in July this year, it has been revealed Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA Wire

Motorcyclist suffers ‘severe injuries’ following crash on A11

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pair killed in crash near Newmarket are named

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Knife crime ‘contained within criminal fraternity’ – and conviction rate highest since 2010

Dereham police carry out a drugs raid on a property in Sandy Lane. PC Stu Lyle with a knife he has found. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Nottingham Forest – Canaries open home crunch Christmas double-header

Norwich City return to Carrow Road on Boxing Day, as fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest visit for a compelling Championship clash.

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Emergency services come to aid of women “in period of crisis” near River Wensum in Norwich

Whitefriars Bridge Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists