‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

PUBLISHED: 12:42 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:00 28 December 2018

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

A mum-of-two has told how she locked herself in a car while a man furiously punched and kicked the vehicle after she stopped to help a woman.

Holly Spalding, 22, said she had just pulled her attacker from the roof of her car when she locked herself in and he started “belting the hell” out of her windscreen and doors.

Miss Spalding, of Hunworth in north Norfolk, escaped without injury but is furious after £1,000 worth of damage was caused to the car.

Miss Spalding said she was driving through Holt at about 7.15pm on Boxing Day when she came across two men and a woman in the carriageway of Norwich Road.

Miss Spalding said she stopped out of concern for the woman, who was in her early 20s, when her car was set upon by one of the men.

She said: “There were three people stumbling about in the middle of the road, and I slowed down because I saw one of the males grabbing the female. The second male was punching and kicking every second car that went past.”

Miss Spalding said she was thankful her two children, aged 10 months and five, were not with her.

She said: “He jumped on my bonnet and started punching my windscreen. I dragged him off my car towards the pavement. He came back at me and I ran back to my car and locked myself in. Then he was belting the hell out of my windscreen and doors.

“He walked off and kicked another man’s car. He punched the man as he got out and he fell to the floor and damaged his knee - it was so awful.”

Miss Spalding said she was able to get away and drive home and has reported the incident to the police,

She said the wheel arch and the passenger side rear door on the Audi Q3, owned the parents of her partner, would need to be repaired or replaced, costing about £1,000.

Miss Spalding said: “No-one has the right to damage anyone’s property, it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 7.30pm on Boxing Day to reports of a fight which resulted in a car being damaged. A man suffered a head injury in the incident and that man, aged in his 20s, is due to attend a voluntary interview with officers at a later date.”

Anyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101.

