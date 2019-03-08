Two men in court in connection with death of Yarmouth boxer

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Two men involved in a Great Yarmouth boxing match appeared at Norwich Crown Court charged with alleged health and safety failings after a young boxer died following his first-ever fight.

Jakub Moczyk, 22, known to his friends and family as Kuba, was rendered unconscious by a punch to the head during the third round of the bout at an unlicensed event at the Alantis Tower Arena, back in November 2016. He was rushed to the James Paget University Hospital, at Gorleston, and was put in intensive care but died of his injuries two days later. An inquest later heard that he died from a traumatic head injury.

Promoter Aurelijus Kerpe, 34, of Great Yarmouth, and medical provider Andrew Cowland, 54, of Ormesby, appeared in the dock for the short hearing, at which neither of them entered any plea and no charges were put to either of the defendants.

Cowlard, who provided medical services to a night of boxing matches held at Great Yarmouth’s Alantis Arena, on November 19, 2016, is charged with failing to ensure people were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.

Organiser and promoter Kerpe, who had the help of an interpreter in court, faces a charge of failing in his alleged duty to promote and organise the night of boxing matches in a way as to ensure that boxers, including Jakub Dawid Moczyk, were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.

Pascal Bates, appeared for the prosecution and Lori Tucker appeared for Cowland and Andrew Oliver appeared for Kerpe.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case, which he described as having a “tragic outcome” for a further hearing on June 24.

A provisional trial date has been set in October and the court heard there was potentially a large number of witnesses that may be called.

Mr Moczyk, originally from Poland, worked at a chicken factory and lived in Great Yarmouth.

When Mr Moczyk was in hospital following the fight, his twin sister Magdalena Moczyk, who described him as the “kindest and gentlest man”, set up a GoFundMe page called Wake up Kuba, in order to try to raise £20,000 for specialist treatment abroad for her brother and she managed to raise more than £4000 before he died surrounded by his family.