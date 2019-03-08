Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Two men in court in connection with death of Yarmouth boxer

PUBLISHED: 15:14 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 12 April 2019

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Two men involved in a Great Yarmouth boxing match appeared at Norwich Crown Court charged with alleged health and safety failings after a young boxer died following his first-ever fight.

Jakub Moczyk, 22, known to his friends and family as Kuba, was rendered unconscious by a punch to the head during the third round of the bout at an unlicensed event at the Alantis Tower Arena, back in November 2016. He was rushed to the James Paget University Hospital, at Gorleston, and was put in intensive care but died of his injuries two days later. An inquest later heard that he died from a traumatic head injury.

Promoter Aurelijus Kerpe, 34, of Great Yarmouth, and medical provider Andrew Cowland, 54, of Ormesby, appeared in the dock for the short hearing, at which neither of them entered any plea and no charges were put to either of the defendants.

Cowlard, who provided medical services to a night of boxing matches held at Great Yarmouth’s Alantis Arena, on November 19, 2016, is charged with failing to ensure people were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.

Organiser and promoter Kerpe, who had the help of an interpreter in court, faces a charge of failing in his alleged duty to promote and organise the night of boxing matches in a way as to ensure that boxers, including Jakub Dawid Moczyk, were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.

Pascal Bates, appeared for the prosecution and Lori Tucker appeared for Cowland and Andrew Oliver appeared for Kerpe.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case, which he described as having a “tragic outcome” for a further hearing on June 24.

A provisional trial date has been set in October and the court heard there was potentially a large number of witnesses that may be called.

Mr Moczyk, originally from Poland, worked at a chicken factory and lived in Great Yarmouth.

When Mr Moczyk was in hospital following the fight, his twin sister Magdalena Moczyk, who described him as the “kindest and gentlest man”, set up a GoFundMe page called Wake up Kuba, in order to try to raise £20,000 for specialist treatment abroad for her brother and she managed to raise more than £4000 before he died surrounded by his family.

Most Read

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

Do you recognise TV presenter Stephen Mulhern’s Norwich City supporting friend?

Stephen and a Delia Smith lookalike (C) ITV

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

CCTV released after anti-skimming devices removed from cash machines in Norwich

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents. Photo: Police

Shoppers have nothing to worry about after netting is put up at Tesco store

Pest controllers installing netting at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man assaulted by teenagers in city

Police were called to Cattle Market Street at 11:25am to reports of a man being assaulted. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Heavy drinking, fights and white powder - What police saw at city club facing licence review

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside Bollywood nightclub Karishma. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists