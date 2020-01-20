Pub doorman knocked out by champion boxer

A doorman was knocked unconscious after being hit twice by a former champion boxer as he was thrown out of a pub, a court has heard.

Joseph Manning, 20, had been drinking at the White Hart pub in Swaffham when he and another man were ejected.

Norwich Crown Court heard that as the men were being thrown out one of the doormen was punched in the face before Manning twice hit the bouncer, who lost consciousness.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said Manning, a former champion boxer, had taken part in a joint attack on the victim who had since had to quit being a bouncer.

Mr Morgans read extracts from the victim personal statement in which the man who was attacked revealed he had stop because he had "lost all his confidence".

It said he felt he "wasn't able to assist as he did previously because of the fear that he had".

It also stated he "doesn't think he's the same person as he was before and still thinks a great deal about what happened".

Manning, of The Splashes caravan park, Castle Acre Road, Swaffham, previously admitted ABH on August 18/19 2018.

It put him in breach of a suspended sentence order - 12 months custody suspended for two years - imposed in December 2017 after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm following an attack at King's Lynn bus station in December 2016.

Sentencing Manning to a total of 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, Judge Katharine Moore said the defendant, who has a boxing history, was "very capable of causing very great injury when you use your fists".

She said that in a "moment of uncontrolled aggression" he had affected the victim "perhaps for the rest of his life".

Manning was also ordered to undertake 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, carry out 180 days of unpaid work and pay £600 in compensation to the victim.

Will Carter, mitigating, said he accepted and always accepted he had caused ABH to the victim.

Mr Carter said the incident happened when Manning was in "rather a dark place" having lost a premature baby just a few weeks before the attack and having broke up, temporarily, with his wife.

He said Manning was not a drinker but was drunk and had taken drugs and "couldn't remember a thing" about it.