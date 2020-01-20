Search

Advanced search

Pub doorman knocked out by champion boxer

PUBLISHED: 17:30 20 January 2020

A bouncer at the White Hart, Swaffham, was knocked out when he tried to eject Joseph Manning, a court heard Pic: Archant library

A bouncer at the White Hart, Swaffham, was knocked out when he tried to eject Joseph Manning, a court heard Pic: Archant library

Archant

A doorman was knocked unconscious after being hit twice by a former champion boxer as he was thrown out of a pub, a court has heard.

Joseph Manning, 20, had been drinking at the White Hart pub in Swaffham when he and another man were ejected.

Norwich Crown Court heard that as the men were being thrown out one of the doormen was punched in the face before Manning twice hit the bouncer, who lost consciousness.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said Manning, a former champion boxer, had taken part in a joint attack on the victim who had since had to quit being a bouncer.

Mr Morgans read extracts from the victim personal statement in which the man who was attacked revealed he had stop because he had "lost all his confidence".

It said he felt he "wasn't able to assist as he did previously because of the fear that he had".

It also stated he "doesn't think he's the same person as he was before and still thinks a great deal about what happened".

You may also want to watch:

Manning, of The Splashes caravan park, Castle Acre Road, Swaffham, previously admitted ABH on August 18/19 2018.

It put him in breach of a suspended sentence order - 12 months custody suspended for two years - imposed in December 2017 after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm following an attack at King's Lynn bus station in December 2016.

Sentencing Manning to a total of 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, Judge Katharine Moore said the defendant, who has a boxing history, was "very capable of causing very great injury when you use your fists".

She said that in a "moment of uncontrolled aggression" he had affected the victim "perhaps for the rest of his life".

Manning was also ordered to undertake 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, carry out 180 days of unpaid work and pay £600 in compensation to the victim.

Will Carter, mitigating, said he accepted and always accepted he had caused ABH to the victim.

Mr Carter said the incident happened when Manning was in "rather a dark place" having lost a premature baby just a few weeks before the attack and having broke up, temporarily, with his wife.

He said Manning was not a drinker but was drunk and had taken drugs and "couldn't remember a thing" about it.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

City Younes deal wide of the mark

Napoli wide player Amin Younes has been linked with a loan move to Norwich City Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Drivers to be targeted in two-week speed campaign

Laser speed gun's view of motorists on the A47 dual carriageway Acle bypass. Photo: Bill Smith

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists