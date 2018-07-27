Herbie Hide seeks massive High Court damages over car crash that ‘ended his boxing career’

Published: 1:41 AM July 27, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Norfolk's former world champion boxer Herbie Hide has launched a substantial damages claim over car crash injuries which he claims ended his career in the ring.

Herbie Hide. - Credit: Archant

However, the driver of a car which was said to have collided in a country lane, with Mr Hide, who was on foot, claims he is exaggerating his injuries. The two men were fellow villagers at Bawburgh at the time of the incident.

Mr Hide, 46, nicknamed the Dancing Destroyer, claims in a writ issued at London's High Court and recently made public, that the accident ended his career as a professional boxer, and that he had to pull out of a series of fights in Nigeria, losing thousands.

The writ says he suffered head, neck and back injuries when he was in collision with a car driven by Geoffrey Marks, then 71, who was a neighbour of his at Bawburgh.

However, although admitting liability for the accident, Mr Marks said it was a minor incident in which there was contact between his wing mirror and Mr Hide's arm.

Herbie Hide playing in a 25-hour ping pong marathon Photo: Denise Bradley - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

He and his insurers QBE Insurance (Europe) deny Mr Hide was knocked down, or knocked unconscious, as Mr Hide claims, and accuse him of being aggressive and calling Mr Marks a 'racist pig'.

They do not agree his medical evidence, and want Mr Hide examined by their own experts.

The accident happened as Hide left his home at Long Lane Farm, Bawburgh, and was walking before going for a run on March 5 2015.

His neighbour Mr Marks, of The Beeches, Bawburgh, was driving his Seat Alhambra car and came up behind Hide on the narrow lane, which had high hedges and no footpaths, and clipped his arm, according to defence documents.

Herbie Hide's euphoric celebration at beating Conroy Nelson for the WBC international heavyweight title at Norwich Sport Village in 1992 Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Bill Smith, Archant Norfolk © 19

The papers allege that when Mr Marks stopped his car, Mr Hide told him aggressively he had clipped his arm and wanted the police, and flagged down an elderly motorist, demanding that he should call the police.

The documents add the claim that when Mr Marks told Mr Hide he was holding a mobile phone in his hand, the boxer reacted aggressively, putting his face close to Mr Marks and calling him a racist pig.

Mr Marks and the insurers say Mr Hide's claim should have been resolved without the need for going to court.

But Mr Hide brands Mr Marks negligent, and says he was driving too fast, failed to keep a proper look out, and lost control of his car.

Mr Hide was world heavyweight boxing champion for five years in the 1990s, and won 49 out of 53 fights, including 43 knockouts.

He had planned a series of four fights in Nigeria, and another match with Roy Jones Junior. The writ says that immediately before the accident he was in intense pre-fight training.

It continues: 'His injuries rendered him physically incapable of professional boxing and unable to participate in any of the fights.'