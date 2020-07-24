Norfolk boxer admits having a gun disguised as a walking stick

A professional Norfolk boxer has admitted having a shotgun disguised as a walking stick.

Eli Frankham, 27, had been charged with possessing a disguised firearm, namely a single barrel shotgun disguised as a walking stick, in Necton, near Swaffham on May 17 this year.

Frankham, of Terrington Close, Emneth, was also charged with a count of possessing ammunition, namely shotgun cartridges, when prohibited, in that he was a person who has previously been sentenced to 42 months imprisonment.

The defendant, who was represented by Will Carter, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (July 24) and pleaded guilty to both offences.

Adjourning sentence until September 11, for a pre-sentence report, Judge Andrew Shaw said he needed to know more about the defendant and “the circumstances in which you came to be in possession of these items”.