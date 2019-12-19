Community in shock after boy, 11, robbed at knifepoint

Thurston Close in Bowthorpe, near where an 11-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint. Picture: David Hannant Archant

A community has spoken of its shock after a boy of just 11 was robbed at knifepoint and threatened by two teenagers.

On Tuesday, a youngster was on his way home from school when he was approached by two teenage boys, who threatened him with a knife and stole his bike, shoes and keys.

It happened in a wooded area in the Bowthorpe area, close to Thurston Close in the quiet suburb of Norwich, at between 2.45pm and 3.10pm on December 17.

Now, neighbours living in the sleepy close, which backs onto a park near where the attack happened, have reacted with shock at the incident, which happened before dark had fallen.

Grandmother-of-four Pamela Haley, 61, said she had never known of anything like this to happen in her 37 years living in the close.

She said: "It is obviously very serious and a huge shock to hear about. I'm not aware of anything similar happening around here.

"I would be devastated if it was one of my grandchildren, like any parent would."

Laura Morley, a 34-year-old microbiologist, who has lived in the close for two years, said it was "really shocking and unexpected". The mother-of-two said: "It feels like a really safe neighbourhood and there are lots of young families here, so I'm really shocked."

Robert Scotter, a 44-year-old former decorator, added: "The area is quite quiet and we do not really have many problems at all. I've lived here around 10 year and have not known anything like this to happen."

Anther neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "It is really quiet here by I suppose anything is possible in this day and age."

Other neighbours also described how quiet the area tended to be, with a mixture of young families and elderly people sharing the close.

The incident saw the 11-year-old boy threatened by two teenaged boys, described as being around 14, 5ft tall and wearing full black clothing and hoods over their heads.

They stole the boys shoes, a set of house keys and a stunt bike, though the bicycle has since been recovered by police.

Anybody with information about the incident should contact PC Clare Gould on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,