Search

Advanced search

Community in shock after boy, 11, robbed at knifepoint

PUBLISHED: 18:09 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 19 December 2019

Thurston Close in Bowthorpe, near where an 11-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint. Picture: David Hannant

Thurston Close in Bowthorpe, near where an 11-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

A community has spoken of its shock after a boy of just 11 was robbed at knifepoint and threatened by two teenagers.

On Tuesday, a youngster was on his way home from school when he was approached by two teenage boys, who threatened him with a knife and stole his bike, shoes and keys.

It happened in a wooded area in the Bowthorpe area, close to Thurston Close in the quiet suburb of Norwich, at between 2.45pm and 3.10pm on December 17.

Now, neighbours living in the sleepy close, which backs onto a park near where the attack happened, have reacted with shock at the incident, which happened before dark had fallen.

Grandmother-of-four Pamela Haley, 61, said she had never known of anything like this to happen in her 37 years living in the close.

She said: "It is obviously very serious and a huge shock to hear about. I'm not aware of anything similar happening around here.

You may also want to watch:

"I would be devastated if it was one of my grandchildren, like any parent would."

Laura Morley, a 34-year-old microbiologist, who has lived in the close for two years, said it was "really shocking and unexpected". The mother-of-two said: "It feels like a really safe neighbourhood and there are lots of young families here, so I'm really shocked."

Robert Scotter, a 44-year-old former decorator, added: "The area is quite quiet and we do not really have many problems at all. I've lived here around 10 year and have not known anything like this to happen."

Anther neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "It is really quiet here by I suppose anything is possible in this day and age."

Other neighbours also described how quiet the area tended to be, with a mixture of young families and elderly people sharing the close.

The incident saw the 11-year-old boy threatened by two teenaged boys, described as being around 14, 5ft tall and wearing full black clothing and hoods over their heads.

They stole the boys shoes, a set of house keys and a stunt bike, though the bicycle has since been recovered by police.

Anybody with information about the incident should contact PC Clare Gould on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,

Related articles

Most Read

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Community in shock after boy, 11, robbed at knifepoint

Thurston Close in Bowthorpe, near where an 11-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint. Picture: David Hannant

Running column: Can group training help kick-start 2020 for Mark Armstrong?

Action from a Bure Valley Harriers training session. Picture: Neil Featherby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists