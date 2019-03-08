'Like a clothing warehouse': Grandmother stockpiled hundreds of stolen items in her home

A Norwich grandmother has admitted stockpiling stolen goods at her Bowthorpe bungalow - including clothing with the shop tags still attached.

Some of the 1,337 items of clothing and accessories seized by police at Christine Carriage’s Bowthorpe home. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Some of the 1,337 items of clothing and accessories seized by police at Christine Carriage’s Bowthorpe home. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Christine Carriage, 71, was found to have a large amount of stolen property at her one-bedroom home in The Runnel, Three Score.

Carriage admitted possessing criminal property, which consisted of a quantity of stolen clothing, bedding, ornaments, tools and a games console, when she appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

It is not the first time Carriage has been before the court as in 2015 she was given a six-month suspended sentence, after police found a total of 1,337 items of clothing, shoes and handbags at her address which was said to look more like a clothing warehouse.

Andrew Oliver, for Carriage, said that a large amount of property was taken from the garage of Carriage's home and said she was accepting the criminal property was all the clothing seized, which still had the shop labels attached.

Some of the 1,337 items of clothing and accessories seized by police at Christine Carriage's Bowthorpe home. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

He said she also accepted that some Joules items found at her home were criminal property.

Simon Walters, prosecuting, said the plea was acceptable to the prosecution and said that they were not offering any evidence against her son Shane, 49, who had originally been jointly charged with his mother for possessing criminal property.

The court heard that Christine Carriage was also facing five counts of shoplifting and a breach of a conditional discharge, which will all be dealt with at her sentencing hearing.

Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned sentence until July 11 and asked for pre-sentence reports.

She warned Carriage all sentencing options would be open to the court and said: "I make no promises one way or the other."

She also formally entered a plea of not guilty for Shane Carriage.

At her previous sentencing in 2015, the court heard how police found a clothes rail eight foot long in one room, completely full of clothes.