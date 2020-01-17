Search

Advanced search

'It was havoc': Customers from nearby pub rushed to help stabbed teenager

PUBLISHED: 12:12 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 17 January 2020

The Whiffler Pub across Boundary Road, Norwich, close to where a 17-year-old teenager was found with stab wounds at the end of a pathway in Bowers Avenue. Picture: Archant

The Whiffler Pub across Boundary Road, Norwich, close to where a 17-year-old teenager was found with stab wounds at the end of a pathway in Bowers Avenue. Picture: Archant

Archant

Punters from a Norwich pub rushed to help a teenager who had been stabbed near a children's park on Thursday evening.

Members of the public helped a 17-year-old teenager who was found with stab wounds at the end of a pathway in Bowers Avenue, Norwich. Picture: ArchantMembers of the public helped a 17-year-old teenager who was found with stab wounds at the end of a pathway in Bowers Avenue, Norwich. Picture: Archant

A 17-year-old man was stabbed in the leg while he was sat in a parked car in Bowers Avenue, near Boundary Road, at 6.20pm.

A police spokesman said the masked perpetrator smashed the passenger window of the car in what is believed to be a targeted attack. The attacker then fled.

Just across Boundary Road, Danny Brown, 43, was at The Whiffler pub when a man ran into the bar shouting that someone had been stabbed and was bleeding.

Mr Brown said the pub was "heaving" with customers at the time and they rushed out to help the young man.

The park close to where a 17-year-old teenager was found with stab wounds to his leg. Picture: ArchantThe park close to where a 17-year-old teenager was found with stab wounds to his leg. Picture: Archant

"There were people screaming, the manager of the pub got out the first aid kit, it was havoc," he said.

While people helped the teenager and called emergency services, Mr Brown said a passing ambulance was flagged down and they stopped to treat the stab victim.

Police said the teenager's leg was wounded and he was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) for treatment.

You may also want to watch:

On Friday morning, the neighbourhood close to the scene of the assault was wary about opening their front door to callers.

One woman in Bowers Avenue, who did not want to be named, said: "I'm a bit shaken but there is crime wherever you go.

"You never imagine it would happen so close to your doorstep."

Another woman in the area pointed to the spot where the man was found lying on the ground bleeding - at the end of a path next to a small children's park.

One man who lived in one of the six houses that lined the path said the park was normally busy.

"There's always a lot of noise coming from there, of the kids playing," he said.

He said news of the stabbing did not surprise him.  "It's now become a part of modern living," he added. "It just seems knife crime is going up."

NHS figures show there were fewer than seven admissions for stab wounds at the NNUH in 2018/2019, which has reduced from around 15 the year before.

Anyone with information on the Bowers Avenue attack should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 353 of January 16.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A47 closed due to police incident

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps

Man slashed in the face by knife attacker hiding in bushes

Nathan Murphy was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture: Nathan Murphy

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 closed due to police incident

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Teenager stabbed while he sat in parked car

Norfolk Police cordoned off an area on Bowers Avenue. Picture: Archant

Man slashed in the face by knife attacker hiding in bushes

Nathan Murphy was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture: Nathan Murphy

More than 30pc of drivers failed Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-driving

More than 700 people stopped during Norfolk police's Christmas drink and drug driving campaign. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists