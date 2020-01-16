Cordon in place at city park after man suffers leg injuries in suspected stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital and a police cordon put in place near a city park following a suspected stabbing this evening.

At around 6.20pm emergency services were called to a park between Bowers Avenue and Boundary Road in Norwich, to reports that a man had been stabbed.

When officers arrived they found a male victim who had suffered leg injuries following an attack, who told them he had been stabbed.

The man was then taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to receive further treatment, but his injuries were not life threatening.

A police cordon has been put in place on Bowers Avenue while officers continue investigations, which is expected to be lifted later this evening. It remained in place as of around 8pm.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said that no suspect had been identified in the investigation yet, with the only description given being that of a man wearing a black balaclava.

A witness said they saw somebody jump out of a car and stab the victim.

They said: "I saw his leg covered in blood. Somebody jumped out of a car and stabbed him, then he ran away down our path and collapsed at the bottom."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Trust confirmed a man was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with leg injuries.

A police forensics van and three other police vehicles were also parked at the scene, opposite the turning to City View Road off Boundary Road.