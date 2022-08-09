Kelvin Everitt has appeared at Norwich Crown Court charged with unlawful wounding - Credit: Archant

A bouncer at a Norfolk nightclub has appeared in court charged with unlawful wounding.

Kelvin Everitt, 52, a doorman at Bar and Beyond at King's Lynn has been charged with unlawful wounding.

It follows an incident which happened at about 1.45am at the Norfolk Street club on October 10 last year.

Everitt, of Beloe Crescent, Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 9) for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).

But the case was adjourned until August 23 by Judge Katharine Moore.

