News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Bouncer charged over Norfolk nightclub assault

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:51 PM August 9, 2022
Norwich Crown Court

Kelvin Everitt has appeared at Norwich Crown Court charged with unlawful wounding - Credit: Archant

A bouncer at a Norfolk nightclub has appeared in court charged with unlawful wounding.

Kelvin Everitt, 52, a doorman at Bar and Beyond at King's Lynn has been charged with unlawful wounding.

It follows an incident which happened at about 1.45am at the Norfolk Street club on October 10 last year.

Everitt, of Beloe Crescent, Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 9) for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).

But the case was adjourned until August 23 by Judge Katharine Moore.
 

King's Cross News

Don't Miss

Samira Williams is one of the organisers of Wide Skies and Butterflies. 

Investigations | Exclusive

'I'm sorry' - Woman behind cancelled festival offers customers £100,000

Joel Adams

person
Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in the Classic Ibiza crowd at Blickling?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Rossi Woods, from Shipdham, has become a TikTok sensation. 

Norfolk man's relatable videos earn him millions of views and celeb fans

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Argos Great Yarmouth

New tenant bid for former Argos store on retail park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon