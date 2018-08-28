Search

Advanced search

Man admits making indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 14:15 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 02 January 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant Library

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant Library

A 60-year-old man who made indecent images of children will be sentenced next month.

Douglas Milnes, of Chapel Lane, Botesdale, near Diss, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday (January 2) for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He admitted three offences of making indecent images of children between March 2004 and January 2017. Milnes also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child on January 17, 2018.

He denied an offence of possessing an extreme pornographic image and this charge was left on the court file after Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said it wasn’t in the public interest to have a trial on that matter.

The court heard that Milnes had a history of mental health issues and had no previous convictions.

The case will be sentenced during a two-week period commencing February 5.

Adjourning the case, Judge David Goodin said the offences were serious and crossed the custody threshold.

However, he said it might be possible for Milnes to be given a suspended sentence.

Judge Goodin ordered Milnes to sign the sex offender’s register and said the length of the order would be decided at the sentencing hearing.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Police appeal after bank card stolen from woman in Dunmow

Police want to speak to this man about the theft of a card in Tesco in Dunmow. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Crowdfunding page launched to help family of Thaxted crash victim

Reis Farley-Hearn. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Family pay tribute to Thaxted crash victim

Reis Farley-Hearn with his partner. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow crime round-up

Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow crime round-up.

Hospice says ‘thank you’ to family who helped to raise funds in daughter’s memory

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

‘How can people possibly complain?’ - Cromer’s New Year’s Day fireworks defended after criticism of ‘disappointing’ display

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Woolies’ then and now - ten years since the closures of a high street favourite

Woolworths store on St Stephens Street in Norwich. <Picture: James Bass> edp 7/1/03
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists