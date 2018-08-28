Man admits making indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant Library

A 60-year-old man who made indecent images of children will be sentenced next month.

Douglas Milnes, of Chapel Lane, Botesdale, near Diss, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday (January 2) for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He admitted three offences of making indecent images of children between March 2004 and January 2017. Milnes also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child on January 17, 2018.

He denied an offence of possessing an extreme pornographic image and this charge was left on the court file after Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said it wasn’t in the public interest to have a trial on that matter.

The court heard that Milnes had a history of mental health issues and had no previous convictions.

The case will be sentenced during a two-week period commencing February 5.

Adjourning the case, Judge David Goodin said the offences were serious and crossed the custody threshold.

However, he said it might be possible for Milnes to be given a suspended sentence.

Judge Goodin ordered Milnes to sign the sex offender’s register and said the length of the order would be decided at the sentencing hearing.