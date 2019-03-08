Search

Bus service to hospital cancelled after driver attacked

PUBLISHED: 11:20 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 26 October 2019

A BorderBus service to the James Paget Hosptial from Bungay has been cancelled after its driver was attacked. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A BorderBus service to the James Paget Hosptial from Bungay has been cancelled after its driver was attacked. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A bus service heading towards a hospital has been cancelled after its driver was attacked this morning.

The 580 BorderBus service had been due to leave Bungay at 10.26am on Saturday, October 26, but in a statement posted on Twitter the company confirmed the service would not run following the incident.

The service goes from Bungay to Beccles, Gillingham, Haddiscoe and Fritton before reaching the James Paget Hospital and heading on to Great Yarmouth.

They said: "580 bus due to depart Bungay at 1026 to Yarmouth will not operate due to driver being attacked. Police now on scene.

"Anyone who witnessed attack at Ellingham please contact us or Police."

