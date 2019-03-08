Search

Advanced search

Bus driver punched and kicked in road rage attack

PUBLISHED: 15:23 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 28 October 2019

Trouble flared following an incident between a car and a bus on Yarmouth Road, Ellingham on Saturday, October 26. Picture: Google Images

Trouble flared following an incident between a car and a bus on Yarmouth Road, Ellingham on Saturday, October 26. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A bus driver was punched, kicked and left badly shaken following a road rage incident.

A BorderBus service to the James Paget Hospital from Bungay had to be cancelled after its driver was assaulted in Ellingham. PHOTO: Nick ButcherA BorderBus service to the James Paget Hospital from Bungay had to be cancelled after its driver was assaulted in Ellingham. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Police are investigating an assault which happened on a rural Norfolk road at Ellingham, near Bungay, on Saturday morning.

Trouble flared when a car was damaged after mounting a kerb as it took evasive action to avoid the bus.

After the bus driver got out to check if the motorist was okay, he was subsequently assaulted before the attacker fled the scene.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident although the 580 BorderBus service from Bungay to Great Yarmouth was cancelled.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating an assault in Ellingham on Saturday, October 26.

"It follows an incident between a car and a bus on Yarmouth Road at approximately 10.20am in which the car was damaged.

"The driver of the car left the vehicle and assaulted the bus driver before leaving the scene.

"Officers located the driver a short time later and he was detained under the mental health act."

BorderBus chief executive Andrew Pursey said: "It appears to have been a road rage incident rather than an isolated attack.

"The bus was heading through Ellingham towards Bungay for the 10.26am service to Yarmouth and was near a grass verge when a car came flying around the corner.

"The car driver has seen the bus and taken evasive action and gone up the raised kerb, badly damaging the nearside front wheel and suspension."

Mr Pursey added: "The car did not hit the bus and our driver got out to make sure the man was okay.

"But the car driver has then thrown a punch at him and our driver has gone down onto the floor where he has been kicked."

The bus driver managed to get back to his vehicle and called Mr Pursey, before police were alerted.

Mr Pursey said: "When I got there our driver was as white as a sheet and really badly shaken up.

"He has suffered bruising but it was shock more than anything.

"You don't think or expect anything like this would happen in rural Suffolk or Norfolk.

"I've been running buses in Norfolk and Suffolk for 25 years and this is only the second occasion in all that time where a bus driver has been involved in anything like this."

Mr Pursey thanked the public for "all their messages of support".

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. A man's body was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. A man's body was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. A man's body was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Beauty therapist had two cosmetic procedures ‘at same time because it was cheaper’, inquest hears

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest to appeal conviction

Kerry Radley former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Plans revealed for £65m university building which sparked parking worries

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has approved plans for a new £65m teaching building along with refurbishment to the Grade-II listed Lasdun Wall. Picture: UEA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists