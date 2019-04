Second World War shell found in town

A bomb disposal squad is set to carry out a controlled explosion after a Second World War shell was found in Beccles. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

The bomb disposal squad will carry out a controlled explosion after a Second World War bomb was found.

The explosion will take place on private land in Barsham, near Beccles, at around 3pm today.

This comes after a Second World War shell was found at an address in Beccles earlier today.