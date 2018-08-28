Police warning after ‘bogus’ officer steals cash from pensioner
PUBLISHED: 09:59 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 18 January 2019
Money has been stolen from an elderly person by a fake police officer.
A South Norfolk Police statement warned that residents should ask to see identification and ring 101 to confirm the visitor’s identity if they answer the door to an officer. The statement added: “If the officer is genuine they won’t mind waiting.”
The crime took place in Palgrave, near Diss. Police asked for elderly and vulnerable people living alone to be made aware.