Bogus callers claiming to be roofers spark warning

Published: 4:53 PM March 25, 2021

Bogus callers, claiming to be roofers, called at a home on Claydon Drive, Oulton Broad. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Householders are being urged to remain vigilant following two incidents of attempted fraud.

Police have issued the warning after two homes in the Lowestoft area were targeted this week by bogus callers claiming to be roofers.

A man called at a woman's home on Claydon Drive, Oulton Broad at 11am on Wednesday, March 24.

After asking to check the loft, he entered the property. A police spokesman said: "When he came down from the loft he said the roof was leaking and for a deposit of £200 he said he would fix it."

It is not clear if any money was exchanged.

The victim said the man had two other men with him – one was aged 18 or 19 and of slim build, while the other was of a bigger build.

At about 3pm the men turned up at the house of a woman nearby on Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad, stating that they would do work on her roof for £15,000 and they wanted £300 straight away.

The woman refused and the men left.

Information to Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime numbers 24032021-256 or 24032021-260.