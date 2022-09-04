Bogus builders go door to door in Norfolk town offering soffits and fascias

Bogus builders have been doing the rounds in Swaffham - Credit: copyright Archant 2007

A warning has been issued after scammers were reported to be going door to door offering to build soffits and fascias in a Norfolk town.

Norfolk Trading Standards has received reports of the two men knocking on doors in Swaffham in recent weeks.

Following calls, one man was seen to return to a white van with blue and yellow sign, while the second was seen driving a plain grey van.

Once work is agreed to, door to door scammers often start upping their prices while work is ongoing, meaning victims pay large sums of money for unprofessional work.

Trading Standards advice is to never deal with cold callers, never allow them access to the house and never pay for work before it is completed.

The regulator also says people should only deal with reputable companies on the Norfolk Trusted Trader list when looking to have work done on their home.

This scam can be reported by the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Police on 101.

If anyone is in immediate danger, witnesses should call 999.