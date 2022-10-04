Bogus builders offering to carry out driveway work in Norfolk

Bogus builders have been going door-to-door in south Norfolk - Credit: ARCHANT } NORFOLK 2004.

Bogus builders have been going door-to-door offering to carry out driveway work in a Norfolk town.

Norfolk Trading Standards has been warning people in Hingham, near Attleborough, to be on guard for scammers offering to repair their driveways.

In one reported incident, a person was cold-called at their home by a man who offered to fill potholes in their driveway.

The male went on to claim that they were "working nearby" as they were "contracted by the council to fill potholes in the area".

Often, when this approach is used, the cold caller will quote an initial price for the work but once they begin working the price will increase dramatically.

Following the incident, Trading Standards has told people to only deal with reputable companies they have researched and have obtained a written quotation from before allowing work to commence.

It is thought the fraudsters could move on to other areas around Norfolk and may approach businesses as well as homes, especially in rural areas.

Anyone sighting these cold callers in the county or concerned about rogue trader activity should contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary via 101.

If someone is being intimidated or is concerned for vulnerable neighbours they should call 999.