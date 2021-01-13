Body of missing man found in Norfolk

Published: 10:40 AM January 13, 2021 Updated: 11:02 AM January 13, 2021

The body of a man has been found by police in Norfolk.

Officers had been searching for Sidney Meads who went missing from his Wisbech home.

The 64-year-old was reported missing on Friday January 8 after he was last seen near his home in Ramnoth Road on Monday, January 4.

Police discovered the body of a man near Wiggenhall St Germans in Norfolk on Tuesday January 12 afternoon.

Formal identification has not been completed, but it is believed to be Sidney and his family are aware.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

