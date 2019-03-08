Body of man found in high street property

The body of a man has been found inside a property on a town's high street.

Police were called to High Street in Lowestoft just after 6pm following reports a man's body had been discovered inside the property.

The man, who was aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation has been launched.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police quoting crime reference number 68634/19.

Witnesses are urged visit the Suffolk police website or email EastCID@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact crimestoppers via their online form or phone 101.