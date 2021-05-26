Police called after body of man found on boat at Thorpe St Andrew
Published: 5:26 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 5:48 PM May 26, 2021
Police were called to Thorpe St Andrew following reports the body of a man was found on a boat.
Officers attended River Green shortly before 2.45pm on Sunday, May 23 following the discovery.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the death of the man, who has not been named, was currently being treated as unexplained, but was not believed to be suspicious.
A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.