Police called after body of man found on boat at Thorpe St Andrew

Peter Walsh

Published: 5:26 PM May 26, 2021    Updated: 5:48 PM May 26, 2021
File picture of River Green, Thorpe St Andrew where police found the body of a man on a boat on Sunday, May 23. - Credit: Archant

Police were called to Thorpe St Andrew following reports the body of a man was found on a boat.

Officers attended River Green shortly before 2.45pm on Sunday, May 23 following the discovery.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the death of the man, who has not been named, was currently being treated as unexplained, but was not believed to be suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.


