Police investigation as body found in River Waveney

PUBLISHED: 15:56 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 26 November 2019

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A police investigation has been launched after a body was found in the River Waveney near Diss.

Emergency services were called to Wortham Ling at 1.10pm today (November 26) after receiving reports of a body in the river between Wortham and Roydon.

Fire crews from Diss and Thetford, including river rescue specialists with a recovery boat, were called to assist police at the river close to Riverside Place on Ling Road.

A large number of police vehicles, including scenes of crime, could be seen on the small lane that leads to properties backing on to river.

Officers were preventing members of the public from accessing the footpaths leading to the river bank.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Officers were called to Riverside Place at 1.10pm today in response to reports of a body being seen in the river.

"Emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries are on-going."

Wortham Ling, an area of heathland on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, stands alongside the river and is a Site of Special Scientific Interest that is popular with walkers and people with dogs.

More to follow.

