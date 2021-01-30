Man's body found on Gorleston beach
- Credit: Norfolk Police
The body of a man has been found on the beach at Gorleston.
Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard rescue officers were called to Gorleston beach about 10.25am on Saturday, January 30.
Emergency services responded after a member of the public found the body on the shoreline on Gorleston beach.
A police spokesman said: "Whilst formal identification procedures are yet to take place, the family of 44-year-old Mark Bland, who was reported missing in Gorleston on Friday, January 29 have been informed."
The death is not being treated as suspicious, and police said a file would be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.
Onlookers described seeing lots of police activity "towards the Hopton end of Gorleston beach" as forensic officers and other emergency service vehicles rushed to the scene earlier this morning.
