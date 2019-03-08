Woman and boy found dead in Newmarket home

Two bodies have been found at a home in Newmarket. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Two bodies have been found at a Newmarket home, triggering a police investigation.

A police scene is currently in place at a property on Park Avenue in the town.

Officers were called just before 6pm this evening (Friday 26 April), after a member of the public reported to police he had found a woman and a young male child both deceased inside the premises.

A police investigation into the circumstances of the deaths is currently underway. Next of kin are aware.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Park Avenue area during the day and who may have seen or heard anything that could assist the inquiry.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference CAD 309 of 26 April 2019.