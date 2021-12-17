Football fan exposed himself on way to King's Lynn Town match, court told

A visiting supporter who exposed himself on his way to a football match has received a second three-year Football Banning Order.

Bobby Christopher never made it into The Walks to see his team Wrexham thrash King's Lynn 6-2 on November 13.

Lynn magistrates heard he was arrested outside the ground after the exposure to a TV cameraman.

The 28-year-old was back in the town on Thursday to plead guilty to a public order offence. A Football Banning Order can be imposed to prevent disorder or violence.

Christopher’s second such order comes just a few months after completion of his first. Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said at about 2pm on the day of the offence the defendant was “drinking heavily” with friends in the Maid’s Head pub.

“He had been asked to leave because of his behaviour and police were called,” added Mr Petchey.

Christopher, who was shouting and swearing, was “given advice” and went on his way.

Later, two police officers near the away turnstile at The Walks saw him shouting and swearing at the cameraman. “Mr Christopher has then dropped his trousers," said Mr Petchey. “Many people were enjoying The Walks on a Saturday afternoon."

The court heard that the defendant had a history of football-related offending, including an affray in 2018 for which he received a community order and a three-year Football Banning Order.

Solicitor Tim Bartlam, mitigating, said Christopher was an “avid” Wrexham fan who had been in the pub with his family, including a 12-year-old boy.

“There may have been some banter but he certainly wasn’t asked to leave. He recalls that bar staff were amused by his boisterousness, maybe over-boisterousness,” said Mr Bartlam.

The bench was told that Christopher knew cameraman Lee Wright and there was a “friendly exchange” between them.

Mr Bartlam said: “The worst part is the dropping of the trousers. Mr Christopher said to me that someone came up behind him and pulled his trousers down.”

The defendant, of Lamberton Drive, Brymbo, Wrexham, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for the public order offence and ordered to pay £105 costs and £33 victim surcharge.