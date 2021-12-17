News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Football fan exposed himself on way to King's Lynn Town match, court told

Logo Icon

Nigel Chapman

Published: 11:14 AM December 17, 2021
King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop

King's Lynn magistrates court - Credit: Chris Bishop

A visiting supporter who exposed himself on his way to a football match has received a second three-year Football Banning Order.

Bobby Christopher never made it into The Walks to see his team Wrexham thrash King's Lynn 6-2 on November 13.

Lynn magistrates heard he was arrested outside the ground after the exposure to a TV cameraman.

The 28-year-old was back in the town on Thursday to plead guilty to a public order offence. A Football Banning Order can be imposed to prevent disorder or violence.

Christopher’s second such order comes just a few months after completion of his first. Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said at about 2pm on the day of the offence the defendant was “drinking heavily” with friends in the Maid’s Head pub.

“He had been asked to leave because of his behaviour and police were called,” added Mr Petchey.

Christopher, who was shouting and swearing, was “given advice” and went on his way.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Protect yourself' - Woman's plea after husband dies from Covid
  2. 2 School closures in Norfolk due to Covid cases
  3. 3 Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak
  1. 4 CCTV captures moment 5ft tall Nutcracker soldier is stolen from outside pub
  2. 5 Man found dead at home in Sprowston
  3. 6 Hospital's new £7m centre already needs repairs
  4. 7 What are the Omicron symptoms to look out for?
  5. 8 Tribute to 'best big brother' who adored his young siblings
  6. 9 Woman taken to hospital after crashing into sign on NDR roundabout
  7. 10 Landlords of village pub leaving after 'incredible four years'

Later, two police officers near the away turnstile at The Walks saw him shouting and swearing at the cameraman. “Mr Christopher has then dropped his trousers," said Mr Petchey. “Many people were enjoying The Walks on a Saturday afternoon."

The court heard that the defendant had a history of football-related offending, including an affray in 2018 for which he received a community order and a three-year Football Banning Order.

Solicitor Tim Bartlam, mitigating, said Christopher was an “avid” Wrexham fan who had been in the pub with his family, including a 12-year-old boy.

“There may have been some banter but he certainly wasn’t asked to leave. He recalls that bar staff were amused by his boisterousness, maybe over-boisterousness,” said Mr Bartlam.

The bench was told that Christopher knew cameraman Lee Wright and there was a “friendly exchange” between them.

Mr Bartlam said: “The worst part is the dropping of the trousers. Mr Christopher said to me that someone came up behind him and pulled his trousers down.”

The defendant, of Lamberton Drive, Brymbo, Wrexham, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for the public order offence and ordered to pay £105 costs and £33 victim surcharge.

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News

Man found dead in the road on A47

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Agnes Davy was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2017. She died earlier this year, aged 58.

Obituary

Tributes paid to 'clever and kind' radiographer after death aged 58

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich magician and entertainer Robbie James celebrating his success Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigations

Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 closed for seven hours following police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon