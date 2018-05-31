Search

Witnesses sought following trailer theft

PUBLISHED: 10:18 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 21 January 2020

Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Nick Butcher

Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Nick Butcher

Witnesses are being sought after a boat trailer was stolen from the Broads.

Police are seeking information after the trailer theft happened at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "A West Mersea double axle boat trailer was stolen from Nicholas Everitt Park at sometime between 11am on Wednesday, January 15 and 11am on Thursday, January 16.

"Can you help?"

If you witnessed anything unusual or suspicious during these times or have any information about this incident please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/3283/20 by calling 101.

Alternatively you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

