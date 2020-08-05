Speedboat and trailer stolen in overnight theft

The Fletcher 14 speedboat, which was stolen along with its trailer in Langley in the early hours of Sunday, August 2. Norfolk Police Archant

A speedboat and its trailer have been stolen under the cover of darkness.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fletcher 14 speedboat, which was stolen along with its trailer in Langley in the early hours of Sunday, August 2. Norfolk Police The Fletcher 14 speedboat, which was stolen along with its trailer in Langley in the early hours of Sunday, August 2. Norfolk Police

The incident occurred between 1am and 2am on Sunday, August 2, in Ferry Road in Langley, on the edge of the Norfolk Broads.

The vessel taken, a Fletcher 14 speedboat, is 14 feet long and painted white with blue and green stripes on the side.

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for anyone who might have information about the theft or the boat’s whereabouts to come forward.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may information about the theft, particularly anyone who may have seen a man with a black Mondeo acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mandy Shreeve in Op Solve on 101 quoting reference number 36/52478/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.