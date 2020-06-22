Boat stolen from moorings in overnight raid
PUBLISHED: 14:55 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 22 June 2020
Archant
Witnesses are being sought after a boat was stolen from popular moorings.
The boat, a Hardy Seawings 194, with Polly Peachum T264 on the side, was stolen from Langley Dyke.
Police are seeking information and are urging boat owners to check their CCTV along the River Yare after the boat was stolen overnight on Thursday, June 18 from Langley.
Witnesses who may have seen the boat being lifted or towed out of any slipways or boatyards along the River Yare
The boat had a new grey canopy and a rare blue nylon rope marine bumper, however this was removed just leaving the wooden supports on each side.
Items on board the Suzuki model DF9.9RLK3 black four-stroke boat, which was protected with a high-quality outboard lock, included an electric motor, fish finder, lifejackets, various marine bumpers, two mud weights, extending paddle, boathook, fishing tackle, battery and three fire extinguishers.
The engine ID number is [ 00991F-372275].
PC Paul Bassham, from Norfolk police’s Broads Beat, said: “Please make sure you have photographs of your boats and marine equipment and they are security marked so it makes it easier to identify your property if it is stolen and sold on.”
Anyone with information or CCTV footage should contact PC Paul Bassham, quoting crime reference 36/40176/20, on 101.
Comments have been disabled on this article.