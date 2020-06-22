Search

Advanced search

Boat stolen from moorings in overnight raid

PUBLISHED: 14:55 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 22 June 2020

The boat, a Hardy Seawings 194 with Polly Peachum T264 on the side, was stolen from Langley Dyke. Picture: Norfolk police’s Broads Beat

The boat, a Hardy Seawings 194 with Polly Peachum T264 on the side, was stolen from Langley Dyke. Picture: Norfolk police’s Broads Beat

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a boat was stolen from popular moorings.

The boat, a Hardy Seawings 194, with Polly Peachum T264 on the side, was stolen from Langley Dyke.

Police are seeking information and are urging boat owners to check their CCTV along the River Yare after the boat was stolen overnight on Thursday, June 18 from Langley.

Witnesses who may have seen the boat being lifted or towed out of any slipways or boatyards along the River Yare

The boat had a new grey canopy and a rare blue nylon rope marine bumper, however this was removed just leaving the wooden supports on each side.

Items on board the Suzuki model DF9.9RLK3 black four-stroke boat, which was protected with a high-quality outboard lock, included an electric motor, fish finder, lifejackets, various marine bumpers, two mud weights, extending paddle, boathook, fishing tackle, battery and three fire extinguishers.

The engine ID number is [ 00991F-372275].

PC Paul Bassham, from Norfolk police’s Broads Beat, said: “Please make sure you have photographs of your boats and marine equipment and they are security marked so it makes it easier to identify your property if it is stolen and sold on.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage should contact PC Paul Bassham, quoting crime reference 36/40176/20, on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Man fought with dogs that shook his Chihuahua like a ‘rag-doll’

Albie was attacked and killed by other dogs in Sheringham. Pictures: Submitted (does not want name)

Murder investigation under way following death of man in woods near Norwich

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Have you seen this man? Police hunt wanted man in Norfolk

Bruce Rainbow, 23, from Clacton in Essex, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Picture: Norfolk Police