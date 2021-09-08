News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Boat stolen from marina on the Norfolk Broads

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:07 PM September 8, 2021   
A boat was stolen from Cox's Marina in Barton Turf near Stalham.

A boat was stolen from Cox's Marina in Barton Turf near Stalham. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A boat has been stolen from a marina on the Norfolk Broads.

Officers are hunting for the thieves, who paddled the English Harbour Yacht 16 away from its mooring at Cox's Marina in Barton Turf near Stalham between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday, September 7.

Police say the craft's decking could have been covered by a grey plastic sheet.

Anyone who may have seen the boat, or who has information, should contact sergeant Dave Cooper at Cromer Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 523 of Tuesday, Setepmber 7, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.


Stalham News

