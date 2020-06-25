Four kayaks and outboard engine stolen

Blakeney Quay. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2014

An appeal for information has been launched after boat owners reported a number of thefts in north Norfolk.

Between 11am on Sunday, June 7, and 11am on Sunday, June 14, two rigid perception kayaks, one in yellow and one in red, were stolen from the Blakeney Quay in north Norfolk.

A further two kayaks are also believed to have been stolen from the quay between Sunday, March 1, and Saturday, June 20.

A British Seagull outboard engine with the serial number SJP246F5 was reported stolen sometime between 4pm on Sunday, June 14, and Monday, June 22, from a private mooring on Mill Road in Horstead.

Following the thefts, officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the areas mentioned during the times stated or anyone with any information to contact PC Paul Bassham at the Norfolk Police Broadsbeat Team on 101 quoting the relevant crime number, 36/40850/20 for the two kayaks and 36/40964/20 for the outboard engine.

Officers are also urging members of the public to remain safe by the water during this week’s heatwave both inland, on the Broads and along the coast. Please ensure that you are wearing life jackets when on boats and canoes, apply sunscreen regularly, wear sunglasses and sun hats when possible and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.