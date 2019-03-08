'Who says crime doesn't pay?' The boastful Facebook photo of scammer's wife

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. This photo of his wife Lynne Graver (right) was posted on Facebook with the caption "who says crime doesn't pay". Photo: Submit Archant

The wife of a multi-million-pound fraudster poses in her latest holiday snap which gloats "who says crime doesn't pay".

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. Photo: ERSOU Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. Photo: ERSOU

While her husband's victims were counting their losses from a £3m investment scam, Lynne Graver was jetting off to Alicante.

On a terrace in the sunshine a friend snapped a smiling, bronzed Ms Graver and posted the photo on Facebook.

"Who says crime doesn't pay... #lifeisgreat", the friend wrote above the photo, followed by laughing emojis.

Ms Graver, an antiques dealer from Stutton, Suffolk, was not involved in the crimes of her husband Barry Spearing, but the timing of the post, less than two weeks after he was jailed for money laundering in the fraud, has angered some.

Lynne Graver, wife of money launderer Barry Spearing, appeared in this Facebook post shortly after Spearing was jailed. Photo: Facebook screenshot Lynne Graver, wife of money launderer Barry Spearing, appeared in this Facebook post shortly after Spearing was jailed. Photo: Facebook screenshot

"I am utterly disgusted that they think it is a laughing matter," one person wrote.

The Facebook post has now been taken down.

Spearing, also from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for six years at the end of April for his role in the 'boiler room scam'.

The gang, which included criminals in Norfolk, cold called elderly and vulnerable people, pressurising them to invest in schemes and companies which looked genuine.

They took £3m from 50 victims, some of which police will attempt to get back through the Proceeds of Crime Act.

But with the money moved abroad to Hong Kong and Cyprus, detectives say retrieving any of the funds will be hard.

Spearing, a former antiques dealer in Southwold, was a key player in the money laundering side of the fraud.

Barry Spearing, Muhammed Tanveer and Shaun Cross were all jailed for their role in the fraud. Pictures: Bedfordshire Police Barry Spearing, Muhammed Tanveer and Shaun Cross were all jailed for their role in the fraud. Pictures: Bedfordshire Police

The 58-year old helped recruit mules to move the cash around, Southwark Crown Court heard.

The people he recruited included Philip Hunt, 32, of Whitlingham Lane, Trowse.

He admitted money laundering and was given a 20-month suspended sentence.

Another man Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, Wisbech, also admitted money laundering and was jailed for three years and six months.

Speaking after Spearing was jailed, one victim, who lost £300,000, said: "The financial loss has had a significant impact on my family and a longer-term impact on not being able to provide for my family and children."

Mrs Graver,54, and her friend who posted the photo have not responded to requests for comment.