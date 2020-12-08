News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
BMW stolen after house is burgled

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:14 PM December 8, 2020   
A BMW 3 Series was stolen from outside a property on The Wroe in Emneth, near Wisbech

A BMW was stolen after a house in a west Norfolk village was broken into.

The grey 3 Series was taken after a property at The Wroe in Emneth, near Wisbech, was burgled between 6.30am and 4.20pm on Monday, December 7.

A set of keys were located and subsequently used to steal the car, which had been parked outside. 

Police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between the times stated.

Those with relevant information, dashcam or CCTV footage should contact DC Vicki Homer at King’s Lynn CID on 101, quoting reference number 36/86096/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. 

