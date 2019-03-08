Police seize BMW as motorist is reported 'for having no insurance'

A BMW was seized by police and the driver was reported for having no insurance.

The car was spotted by Halesworth police officers on the A143 at Bungay on April 29 and it was stopped near the Homersfield junction.

In a post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page, it said: “Vehicle seized - this BMW was seized by Halesworth Police on the A143 on April 29 for being uninsured since January.

“The driver said he had not been using it, despite it having triggered various cameras across the country.

“When this was put to him, he then claimed he had insured the car the day before, but could not prove it, despite checks being made.

“The BMW was therefore seized and the driver reported for summons.”

A police spokesman added: “The driver has been reported for having no insurance.

“They will summoned to court.”