BMW motorbike seized after rider found to have no licence or insurance

A BMW motorbike has been seized after police found the rider had no licence or insurance.

The yellow sports bike was stopped in King's Lynn on Friday, May 13 by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

The bike was also found to have false number plates.

Police also stopped a 4x4 car towing a horse box travelling in King's Lynn.

Upon inspection a quad bike was found in the back which turned out to have been stolen.

The owner of the stolen quad bike had not realised it had been taken until they were informed by police.

