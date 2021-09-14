News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police seek BMW driver who drove wrong way on A11

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:46 PM September 14, 2021   
Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have seen what happened or who have dashc

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorist travelled the wrong direction on the A11 near Red Lodge - Credit: Archant

Police are hoping to trace the driver of a BMW that was seen driving in the wrong direction on the A11.

Police responded to reports a black BMW was travelling south on the northbound carriageway of the A11 near Red Lodge on Saturday, September 11, just before 10.55pm.

Around five minutes later, they received further reports of a crash involving three vehicles further along the northbound carriageway.

No one was seriously injured in the collision, but all three vehicles had to be recovered. 

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a black BMW 5 Series travelling south along the A11 northbound carriageway between 10.30pm and 11.20pm on Saturday night.

Anyone with any information should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds, quoting reference: 50428/21 here or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via an online form here

Suffolk

