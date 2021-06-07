BMW driver damaged Mini after row at traffic lights

Published: 2:59 PM June 7, 2021

A BMW driver was abusive and hostile to another motorist, before they damaged their car in a row at a set of traffic lights.

It happened at around 1.15pm on Monday, May 31, in Queen Mary Road in King's Lynn.

The driver of a white BMW was abusive towards the person behind the wheel of a black Mini.

Following the verbal exchange, the Mini was damaged.

Anyone with information should contact PC Imogen Douglas-De-Fenzi at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/37445/21.

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.