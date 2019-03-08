Driver caught at 124mph on A47 minutes after buying BMW

The BMW stopped on the A47 between King's Lynn and Wisbech doing 124mph. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A BMW driver was caught doing 124mph on the A47 just five minutes after taking ownership of the car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#RCRTWest are currently dealing with the driver of this vehicle on the #A47 at Walpole Highway. The driver bought it 5minutes ago and has just been stopped travelling at 124mph. #PC880 #PC190 #DriveToArrive #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/DJiv1cpYIX — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 22, 2019

Police spotted the white BMW 240i at 3pm today (May 22) doing dangerous speeds in West Norfolk.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads team pulled the car over on the A47 at Walpole Highway, between King's Lynn and Wisbech.

In a tweet officers said the driver had bought the vehicle just five minutes before they stopped it travelling at 124mph.