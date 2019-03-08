Driver caught at 124mph on A47 minutes after buying BMW
PUBLISHED: 16:32 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 22 May 2019
Archant
A BMW driver was caught doing 124mph on the A47 just five minutes after taking ownership of the car.
Police spotted the white BMW 240i at 3pm today (May 22) doing dangerous speeds in West Norfolk.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads team pulled the car over on the A47 at Walpole Highway, between King's Lynn and Wisbech.
In a tweet officers said the driver had bought the vehicle just five minutes before they stopped it travelling at 124mph.