‘I’m still in shock’ - police hunt driver after BMW ploughs into homes

A woman says she is still in shock after a car crashed into her house leaving it badly-damaged.

Police are hunting a hit and run driver after a black BMW ploughed into two homes in King’s Lynn.

The car skidded across the road in the early hours of Saturday, demolishing part of the front bay of one of the semi-detached properties on Marsh Lane, in Gaywood.

The owner of one of the houses said: “I’m still in shock, I can’t believe it. Every time I look at it, it makes me want to cry. I’m just so grateful no-one was hurt.”

The woman, who lives in the house with her daughter, said they were woken at around 4.40am.

“I heard a screech and a massive bang,” she said. “I looked out of the window and there was a car that went screeching off. They didn’t stop.”

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she saw another car behind the one which collided with her property.

“The first car was a black BMW,” she said. “The second car was a silver saloon of some kind.

“I didn’t realise the house had been hit at first. I thought they must have hit another car outside.

“My daughter said there was a huge bang and she felt the house shake. She is still traumatised.”

A skid mark leads across the road and there are tyre marks across the lawns of the houses leading to the point of impact.

The woman, who has owned her property for two years, said she has not yet had it surveyed, so does not know what it will cost to repair.

Neighbour Sam Nickls, 56, said he also saw a silver saloon travelling behind the black BMW which collided with the houses.

The crash scene is near the junction of Segrave Road, where a new development of 120 homes was completed in 2018.

Mr Nickls, who works as an engineer, said: “Since they built the estate this has become a rat run. They race down here at stupid speeds. They should have left Marsh Lane alone.”

He added neighbours had been talking about starting a petition.

A police spokesman said: “A black BMW 1 Series caused substantial damage to the properties in Marsh Lane at 4.40am before driving away from the scene.

“The vehicle involved is likely to have significant damage.”

Anyone with information should call PC Melanie Reed on 101.