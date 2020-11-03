Search

Suspected drink driver arrested as woman taken to hospital after crash

PUBLISHED: 09:27 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 03 November 2020

The A12 at the junction with the A145 at Blythburgh. PHOTO: Google Maps

The A12 at the junction with the A145 at Blythburgh. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A driver was taken to hospital after a rush-hour crash on Monday morning with a second motorist arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Suffolk Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision at Blythburgh at around 8.15am on Monday morning, November 2, involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Vauxhall Mokka.

The driver of the Mokka, a 61-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving after allegedly blowing 88ugs in 100ml of breath at the roadside and 99ugs in custody.

He remains in custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

The driver of the Corsa was taken to hospital with possible back injuries following the crash, although a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed her injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The collision occurred at Blythburgh near to the junction of the A145 and the A12.

