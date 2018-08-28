Blue drum found washed up on Snettisham beach

Blue drum washed up on Snettisham Beach Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters dealt with what was described as an “environmental incident” today.

Appliances from King’s Lynn and Heacham were called to Snettisham Beach just after 1.20pm, after a chemical drum was washed up by the tide.

Humber coastguard said it was not yet clear what was inside the container and they were waiting for the removal company to come and correctly remove the drum.

Coastguards and firefighters have been called out a number of times in recent weeks after drums believed to have contained acid have washed up.

The source of the drums remains unknown. The chemical is commonly used in the manufacture of fertiliser.

A spokesperson for fire service said: “Appliances from King’s Lynn and Heacham were sent to Beach Road, Snettisham after a blue drum was found washed up on the shore.

“It is believed the drum did not contain anything sinister.”