School football coach charged with 20 additional child sex offences

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:30 PM June 24, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court.

Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

A football coach who has admitted sexual offences against children has appeared in court to face 20 additional charges spanning more than a decade.  

Jonathan Clarke, 32, formerly of Highview Close, Blofield, has previously pleaded guilty to nine charges including inciting young teenage girls to engaging in sexual activity on video calls and making indecent images of children.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court via video link from HMP Norwich on Friday (June 24) to face 20 further charges against 14 separate victims aged between 12 and 15.

The online offences include inciting sexual activity, sexual communication with children and making indecent images of children and are alleged to have happened between December 2010 and January 2022.

The charges were sent to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on July 22.

Prosecutors have previously said the ongoing probe into Clarke - who has worked as a coach at Thorpe St Andrew and Lingwood Primary School as well as at Blofield United Youth Football Club - could eventually involve hundreds of children and has an "international dimension".

