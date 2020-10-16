Driver in car with failed brakes and smashed windscreen led police on chase, court hears

Harfrey roundabout on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

A driver in a crashed car, which had a smashed windscreen and faulty brakes, led police in a chase after refusing to stop, a court has heard.

Macauley Makcrow, 24, of Lynes Close, Blofield, had smashed the Ford Fiesta the day before after crashing into a fence and tree but carried on driving the vehicle, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said Makcrow had failed to report the accident. Police issued an alert about his vehicle and he was spotted the next day driving around Great Yarmouth. He refused to stop for police when he saw the blue lights, and drove over the Harfrey’s roundabout.

Mrs Tucker said police noted his windscreen was smashed and his front bumper was hanging off.

They also saw he was sitting at a strange angle in the seat because of the damaged windscreen. She said: “Clearly, the vehicle was not being driven in a safe and controlled manner.”

He continued to refuse to stop and Mrs Tucker said during the pursuit he was swerving around the road, overtaking vehicles and driving in an erratic manner.

“He then turned down a one-way street and did a handbrake turn even though there were pedestrians around at the time,” she said. “He was then removed from the car. It’s quite clear there was damage to the car and the brakes were not working properly, and that is why he was using the handbrake.”

He admitted failing to report an accident on April 2, dangerous driving on April 3 and having no insurance and no driving licence.

He was given an eight-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, and was given an 18-month driving ban. He was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and to take an extended driving test before getting back behind the wheel.

Judge Andrew Shaw said: “Although considerable damage was caused, fortunately no one was injured. If there had been any physical injury you would have gone straight to prison.”

He added that cars should be driven carefully, because they can be “lethal weapons”.

David Stewart, for Makcrow, said: “He had been working at a pub which closed due to the pandemic. He has some mental health concerns, he has a child with his ex partner, whom he gets along with, and has another baby on its way with his current partner.”

Makcrow had bought the car for £350, four days before the offences occurred.