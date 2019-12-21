Video

Ten people arrested on "aggressive" night in Norwich

Scenes in Norwich on Black Friday with the SOS Bus and emergency services. Photo: Emily Thomson Archant

Norfolk saw one of its busiest nights of the year for emergency services as party goers came out in numbers on 'Black Friday'.

Heavy police presence could be seen in Norwich city centre last night, December 20, in a bid to keep the public safe on the weekend before Christmas known to emergency services for being extremely busy.

From around 9pm last night to the early hours of this morning, Police made 10 arrests and six people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

A spokesman from Norfolk Police said: "Norfolk Police issued eight Direction to Leave Notices in Norwich and 10 people were arrested, six arrests for being drunk and disorderly, one arrest for assault, one arrest for possession of a Class A drug and two people were arrested for breaching a Direction to Leave Notice."

Norwich's SOS Bus was also on hand to assist the police and ambulance services and were able to help many intoxicated people get safely back to their homes.

Beth Williams, SOS Bus manager, said: "We were prepared for a lot more coming through the doors but what we did have was quite challenging, dealing with people who are homeless or turning up for calls but we can't help, or people refusing our care.

"I would have expected more arrests because there have been some years when Black Friday has been horrific but there seemed to be less people."

Some of those helped by the bus included a middle-aged man who was hit by a car after a works night out, a young girl who had lost her friends and her phone died and a male who was found passed out on a road.

Abi Debnam, SOS Bus shift coordinator, said: "The bus is a safe haven for anybody who needs our help and Black Eye Friday is well known for being aggressive especially with lots of office parties the last Friday before Christmas and the last pay day.

"It has been an extremely busy night all the way through and it was quite aggressive where we have had to call the police a few times but other than that it was a very good shift, with an incredibly good team and we have all survived black eye Friday."