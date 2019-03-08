Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Bin not collected from Norwich road after worker verbally attacked

PUBLISHED: 16:29 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 24 July 2019

Motum Road where the disturbance took place on Sunday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motum Road where the disturbance took place on Sunday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A bin collection in a Norwich street had to be abandoned after a refuse worker was "verbally attacked" by a resident.

A member of the public reported that bin collections on Motum Road in Norwich were "suspended" because bin crews were threatened by some residents with verbal abuse and threats of physical harm.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said an officer was "made aware" of the incident, which happened on Monday (July 22) and confirmed it seemed to be an "incident in which a home owner has verbally attacked these bin men and they made the decision not to take their rubbish bins as a result".

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "Due to an incident on Motum Road on 22 July our crew weren't able to complete the bin collections on this street.

"However, our crew returned the following day and emptied the bins. This was within our target response time of 48 hours for missed collections."

Most Read

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Police called in over missing thousands at social club

Wymondham Ex Services Social Club. Photo: Google Maps

New store opens in Norwich’s Castle Mall

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Brentford – First home pre-season outing for Farke’s Canaries

Norwich City play their first friendly on English soil this evening, with a behind closed doors visit from Championship side Brentford at Colney Training Centre. Picture: Denise Bradley

New average speed cameras to be installed on A149

New safety cameras are set to be installed between roundabouts in Knights Hill and Snettisham

New jobs as riverside pub set to reopen after three years

The Lord Nelson Pub in Burnham Thorpe is to reopen after three years. Picture: The Holkham Estate

First forgets to remove Leeds advert from old bus brought to Norwich

A Leeds sign on a First Bus in Norwich. First brings in older buses to Norwich from other parts of the country. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists