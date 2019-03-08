Bin not collected from Norwich road after worker verbally attacked

A bin collection in a Norwich street had to be abandoned after a refuse worker was "verbally attacked" by a resident.

A member of the public reported that bin collections on Motum Road in Norwich were "suspended" because bin crews were threatened by some residents with verbal abuse and threats of physical harm.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said an officer was "made aware" of the incident, which happened on Monday (July 22) and confirmed it seemed to be an "incident in which a home owner has verbally attacked these bin men and they made the decision not to take their rubbish bins as a result".

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "Due to an incident on Motum Road on 22 July our crew weren't able to complete the bin collections on this street.

"However, our crew returned the following day and emptied the bins. This was within our target response time of 48 hours for missed collections."